West-area RV park owner arrested in vicious dog attacks, warrant out for ex-manager

Stanley said he was aware of only one attack by a pack of dogs that the women, park residents and investigators say he and Jackson-Hughitt reportedly owned. However, sheriff's office reports show he drove one woman to the hospital and talked to deputies after the three other attacks.

The women reported they thought they were going to die. One described how she came to look at an RV on the property when several dogs ran up and began to circle her without barking. Soon, others joined in and she suffered serious bites to her arms, legs, back and hands, according to her statement.

She said she covered her neck with her hands because the dogs were trying to attack her throat.

She wrote in a statement to the sheriff's office that she cried out for help as “the dogs were tearing at me from every direction.”

“I knew I would die soon. I needed help badly,” she wrote. “I was terrified and hurting so much. They pulled me down. I curled up in a ball to protect my face and my neck and thought, ‘So this is how I’m going to die.’ While I was curled up in a ball, I covered my face and protected my neck. I knew they would be going for my neck … because they did not stop tearing at my flesh. It was a frenzy.”