West High School graduating senior dies in car wreck

A West High School senior has died from injuries he received in a Monday night crash, less than two weeks before graduation, school officials said.

Kadyn Reynolds, 18, was involved in a two-vehicle collision at Farm-to-Market Road 933 and Fort Graham Road around 9:30 p.m., said Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard.

DPS troopers who responded to the scene found that Reynolds was traveling west on Fort Graham Road in a BMW car when he collided with a northbound Dodge van headed north on FM 933.

Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest hospital in Waco to be treated for a possible injury.

Howard said preliminary investigation discovered the BMW had entered the intersection and failed to yield the right-of-way to the Dodge.

Superintendent David Truitt said Reynolds had attended West ISD since prekindergarten and was involved in football, acting and technical theater and film.

“West ISD would like to offer support and condolences to both Kadyn’s family and our students, staff, families, and community,” a West ISD Facebook post stated.