West High School graduating senior dies in car wreck
West High School graduating senior dies in car wreck

A West High School senior has died from injuries he received in a Monday night crash, less than two weeks before graduation, school officials said.

Kadyn Reynolds, 18, was involved in a two-vehicle collision at Farm-to-Market Road 933 and Fort Graham Road around 9:30 p.m., said Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard. 

Kadyn Reynolds, West High School

Reynolds

DPS troopers who responded to the scene found that Reynolds was traveling west on Fort Graham Road in a BMW car when he collided with a northbound Dodge van headed north on FM 933.

Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest hospital in Waco to be treated for a possible injury.

Howard said preliminary investigation discovered the BMW had entered the intersection and failed to yield the right-of-way to the Dodge.

Superintendent David Truitt said Reynolds had attended West ISD since prekindergarten and was involved in football, acting and technical theater and film.

“West ISD would like to offer support and condolences to both Kadyn’s family and our students, staff, families, and community,” a West ISD Facebook post stated.

Truitt said seniors at West ISD were notified of Reynolds' death during a senior class meeting held Tuesday morning, and some learned of as they arrived at school.

Reynolds set to graduate with his 2021 class May 28 at West High School’s Trojan Field.

West ISD has organized a crisis counseling plan to help students and staff following the news of Reynolds death and will provide funeral service information to students as it is available.

