West man accused of indecency with child

A 41-year-old West man turned himself in early Friday morning on a second-degree felony warrant charging indecency with a child by contact.

McLennan County Sheriff's Office detectives started investigating in June when a 17-year-old girl reported Kenneth Galvez had been sexually abusing her since she was 4 or 5 years old, and that the most recent incident had happened in April, an arrest affidavit states.

During the investigation, she detailed several incidents in which Galvez touched her both above and under her clothes, according to the affidavit.

Galvez turned himself in shortly after midnight at McLennan County Jail and was later released on $10,000 bond. The case remains under investigation.

