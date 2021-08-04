West man offered deferred probation in 2 sexual assaults

A West man pleaded guilty Wednesday in the sexual assaults of two women in 2016 and 2018 and is seeking deferred probation.

Kasey Wayne Rizo, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree felony sexual assault in a plea bargain in which McLennan County prosecutors recommended he be placed on deferred probation.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court ordered a background investigation before determining if she will accept the plea agreement. A sentencing hearing likely will be in October.

Rizo’s attorney, Cody Cleveland, deferred comment Wednesday while the case remains pending.

First Assistant District Attorney Nelson Barnes also limited his comments because the case is pending. Speaking generally, Barnes said his office does not offer plea agreements without first consulting with victims in the cases.

Both cases against Rizo were sent by the West Police Department to the district attorney’s office as screening or referral cases, according to court documents. The alleged victim in the first case did not report the incident until almost two years later, leading to Rizo’s initial arrest after his indictment in December 2018.