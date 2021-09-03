West police mourn death of city marshal from COVID-19

The city of West is mourning the loss of City Marshal Michael Keathley who DIED Friday from COVID-19.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we inform the West community of the ultimately death of our city marshal, who worked under the City of West and the West Police Department,” the police department stated in a Facebook post on Friday.

Keathley, 63, of Hallsburg, had been suffering with medical issues for a few weeks due to COVID-19 and had been hospitalized.

In an interview, Police Chief Darryl Barton said he and Keathley were among five members of the West force that contracted the virus in August. Keathley was the only one who did not recover, the chief said.

“It hit him harder than it did us,” Barton said. “It was tough. We were hoping and praying we would all come back but one of us didn’t.”

Barton said Keathley had been with the department since 2014 and was a few months away from his seventh year with the city of West.

Keathley served as a patrol officer, school resource officer, code enforcement officer and animal control authority, among other positions.