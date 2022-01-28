West restaurant owner arrested in child pornography case

The owner of a Chinese restaurant in West was arrested Friday on charges he sent a video depicting child pornography on a computer at his restaurant.

Somnang Heng, 41, remained jailed Friday evening under $125,000 bond after his arrest on a second-degree felony charge of promotion of child pornography.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by McLennan County Sheriff's Investigator Joseph Scaramucci, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was alerted by Facebook that one of its users sent one image and two 5-minute videos that appear to be the same on July 7. The image is the profile picture of the Facebook account which shows a fully clothed young girl.

The videos show a boy and girl who appear to be between the ages of 10 and 13 fully nude and engaging in a sexual encounter, the affidavit alleges.

Heng's online screen name is John Heng, which the affidavit says is his middle name. Heng is the owner of Hunan Chinese restaurant at 509 W. Oak St. in West, which shares a building with West Donuts, 511 W. Oak St., according to the affidavit.

AT&T records subpoenaed by investigators confirmed that at the time the "child sexual abuse material" was downloaded to Heng's Facebook account, the IP address came back to the shared restaurant building, the arrest records state.

