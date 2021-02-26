Wife of injured man sues Cricket's in alleged drunken driving wreck in Hewitt

According to Hewitt police reports, 27-year-old Melissa Ann Chamberlain, of Lorena, ran a red light in her GMC pickup truck and collided with the Ford Mustang driven by Bernhard.

Chamberlain, who was charged with intoxication assault and driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol level of more than 0.15%, suffered less-severe injuries and is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit. The charges against her remain pending.

Luna said the lawsuit was filed in Dallas County for “venue reasons” because Quickfire’s headquarters are there.

“Our hearts are with the family of the victim,” Luna said. “We are going to seek redress in the courts and seek to pursue justice for Mr. Bernhard and his family. We pray for a quick recovery for him.”

The lawsuit also names as defendants “Jane/Joe Doe Bartenders.” The suit alleges bartenders, who Luna said the plaintiffs have yet to identify, “provided, sold, and/or served multiple alcoholic beverages to Chamberlain while she was obviously intoxicated and presented a clear danger to herself and others.”

“This overservice was done with the ratification, encouragement and in accordance with the unspoken and/or spoken policy of defendants,” the lawsuit claims.

The suit alleges Cricket’s valued profits from the sale of alcohol over the safety of its guests in violation of Texas’ dramshop laws.

