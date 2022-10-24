Wilson murder trial witness: Defendant had baby with cousin, killed her parents

A capital murder trial resumed Monday in Waco’s 54th State District Court for a Bellmead man accused of the 2020 killing of a cousin and the cousin’s ex-wife.

Johnny Alvin Wilson, 39, of Bellmead, stands accused of shooting and killing Christopher Dewayne Wilson, 42, and Rachel Dionne Strickland, 40, at a cookout at his home in the 4700 block of Florida Street in Bellmead, around 7 p.m. on May 22, 2020.

District Judge Susan Kelly resumed the trial after a two week delay to accommodate a sick juror.

Testimony Monday revealed a long-simmering family conflict that preceded the shooting.

About three months before the shootings, Ashley Wilson, 23, the daughter of Christopher Wilson and Strickland, had a baby with the defendant, who lived with her, according to testimony.

Prosecutors on Monday introduced as a witness the 16-year-old son of the deceased couple, who was Ashley Wilson's brother. The teen told the jury he had seen Wilson shoot each of his parents during a pool party and barbecue.

The teen said that Johnny Wilson had not invited any of the guests over that day, as far as he knew. They had all been invited by his older sister or his mother.

After eating, the 16-year-old joined his sister Hailey, 18, in a round plastic swimming pool on the far side of the backyard. From the pool, he knew that his mother and father had talked with Johnny Wilson and his older sister, but didn't know exactly what was said. He only knew that he didn’t hear any shouting or cursing.

He said everything seemed friendly until the younger sister got out of the pool and walked over to the canopy where Johnny Wilson was present along with Ashley Wilson, her baby and Strickland.

Next, he said Johnny Wilson came over to the pool carrying a small knife and told him and Hailey to go home.

The teen boy said that he stayed in the pool a few more minutes, but he knew his father had been a few feet away from the canopy near Johnny Wilson’s SUV talking on his cellphone.

When he climbed up the ladder to exit the pool, the boy said, he was facing away from where everyone else was. He heard gunshots and looked over his shoulder to see Johnny Wilson pointing a gun, while his father was struck by bullets and fell to the ground near a shed, the boy said.

While the women cried, the teen boy, his sister Hailey and Strickland attended the wounded man, while Ashley Wilson remained with her baby a few feet away at the canopy, the boy said.

The boy said Johnny Wilson went into the house and returned a few minutes later.

On questioning from prosecutor Donald McCarthy, the boy said his mother didn’t seem to comprehend that Wilson was walking toward her and about to shoot her.

“He shot my mother in the back,” the 16-year-old told the jury.

The boy said he grabbed Hailey and hid on the other side of an SUV from his gun-wielding cousin.

“He had just killed both my parents, and I was not sure what he would do next,” the boy said, adding that he was afraid for his life and that of his sisters.

In cross-examination, the 16-year-old testified that Wilson did not try to shoot him or his younger sister through the SUV.

He told the jury that while Wilson focused on his older sister, he took his younger sister and made a break for it, ran off the property and called 911 at a neighbor's home.

Under cross-examination from defense attorney John Donahue, the boy acknowledged that his father, Christopher Wilson, was much bigger than Johnny Wilson.

In the courtroom Monday, Wilson could be seen as a small, slight man, with a beard, wearing a short sleeved, pale, buttoned-down shirt.

The 16-year-old agreed with Donahue's statement that Wilson did not have full use of his right arm.

In questioning, Donahue referred to conflict between the defendant and his male cousin.

“Even though it’s not illegal for second cousins to be together, your father didn’t like it that Johnny and Ashley were together, did he?” Donahue asked the boy, who answered no emphatically.

Prosecutors also introduced medical examiners from the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences, which conducted autopsies on the deceased. Dr. Grant Herndon conducted autopsy for Strickland. Dr. Emily Ogden conducted the postmortem exam for Christopher Wilson.

Both doctors identified the manner of death as homicide on prosecution questioning. On cross from defense, each pathologist acknowledged that homicide included both murder and self-defense, as well as other types of killing of one person by another. Neither doctor could say from the postmortem exam whether the shootings were murder or self-defense.

Ogden told the jury that she found seven bullet tracks through Christopher Wilson's remains. Ogden also found him to obese, at 6 feet tall and 278 pounds.

Christopher Wilson's toxicology report showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.139, she said. Under Texas law, a 0.08 alcohol count is considered legally intoxicated.

The state is not seeking the death penalty. If the jury convicts Johnny Wilson of capital murder, he could face a life prison term with no possibility for parole.