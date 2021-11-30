Witness identifies Spratt as shooter at Waco convenience store

"My eyes just got stuck on the person," Stuart said. "He hesitated at first to come in. He paused and then he came in."

He said he thought a robbery was imminent.

The man Stuart identified as Spratt walked to the right side of the business, where Pittman and a woman were playing video gambling machines known as eight-liners. Stuart said he heard multiple gunshots and got up and ran to the back and hid in the large walk-in cooler. After the shots stopped, he was joined there by the woman, 65-year-old Jannice Bell, who also testified Tuesday.

He said he took Bell home before Waco police arrived at the store and then he drove around before going home.

"I was just trying to clear my mind," he said. "I have never seen anything like that before. I was just trying to make sense of what happened."

Later, when prompted by prosecutor Vanessa Fuentes, Stuart said, "I know what happened and I know who did it. Keith Spratt."

Stuart said he decided to tell police what he knew two weeks later after seeing Spratt following him. He said he has sold drugs his entire life and constantly was looking over his shoulder, a cautious behavior that just came with his profession.