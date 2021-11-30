Witness identifies Spratt as shooter at Waco convenience store

A former Waco heroin dealer testified Tuesday that he watched Keith Antoine Spratt calmly walk into an East Waco convenience store in December 2015 and shoot Joshua Ladale Pittman while Pittman was playing a video gambling game.
Donta Stuart, 37, who has five felony convictions, including conspiracy to distribute heroin for which he is serving 12 years in federal prison, said he was hesitant to report what he saw at first because he considered the deadly incident none of his business. However, after Spratt started following him around town and glaring at him menacingly, he felt threatened and identified Spratt as the killer for the sake of his and his family's safety, he said.
Stuart's testimony highlighted second-day proceedings in Spratt's capital murder trial in Waco's 19th State District Court. Spratt is charged with shooting and killing Pittman at the Pick N Pay Foodmart, 504 Faulkner Lane, where Pittman was playing video gambling machines.
Testimony at the 2018 trial of Spratt's co-defendant, Tyler Sherrod Clay, showed Clay hired Spratt to kill Pittman out of revenge because Pittman reportedly robbed Clay after a dice game. Clay was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole. However, his conviction was overturned earlier this year and he was returned to the McLennan County Jail to await his retrial, set now for March.
Stuart, who told the jury he has known Spratt about 20 years, said he was talking to the clerk in the store when he saw a man wearing a dark hoodie and a bandana over the lower half of his face walk in with his hands in his pockets. He said something seemed off about the man, adding that he has been robbed before so he stopped to look over.
"My eyes just got stuck on the person," Stuart said. "He hesitated at first to come in. He paused and then he came in."
He said he thought a robbery was imminent.
The man Stuart identified as Spratt walked to the right side of the business, where Pittman and a woman were playing video gambling machines known as eight-liners. Stuart said he heard multiple gunshots and got up and ran to the back and hid in the large walk-in cooler. After the shots stopped, he was joined there by the woman, 65-year-old Jannice Bell, who also testified Tuesday.
He said he took Bell home before Waco police arrived at the store and then he drove around before going home.
"I was just trying to clear my mind," he said. "I have never seen anything like that before. I was just trying to make sense of what happened."
Later, when prompted by prosecutor Vanessa Fuentes, Stuart said, "I know what happened and I know who did it. Keith Spratt."
Stuart said he decided to tell police what he knew two weeks later after seeing Spratt following him. He said he has sold drugs his entire life and constantly was looking over his shoulder, a cautious behavior that just came with his profession.
"Me and Keith had always been cool, but he followed me into a gas station and stopped and looked at me," Stuart said. "I took it as an intimidating look. He had never looked at me like that before and the look and his body language wasn't friendly no more. It was as if I knew something and he knew I knew it. That incident let me know that it was real."
He said he recognized Spratt's eyes, despite the hoodie and bandana covering most of his face, and also recognized his voice when he spoke to him at the store. Two other witnesses who were at the store during the shooting testified they did not hear the gunman speak.
Under cross-examination from Spratt's attorney, Russ Hunt, Stuart acknowledged his federal sentence for dealing heroin was cut short because of his cooperation in the murder investigation and said he naturally is hoping it can be shortened again for his continued testimony.
"I went to law enforcement because I felt like I was being hunted," Stuart said. "If his and my relationship had stayed the same, I probably wouldn't have said nothing. Clay stopped talking to me, too. Everybody's body language changed."
In opening statements Tuesday, Spratt's other attorney, Russ Hunt Jr., told jurors that many of the state's witnesses have "serious credibility problems" and are only testifying in hopes of getting out of their own serious legal problems.
Prosecution testimony resumes Wednesday.
If the jury convicts Spratt of capital murder, he will receive an automatic life prison term with no parole.