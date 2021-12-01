Witness: Spratt hired by smoke shop owner in revenge killing

A felon jailed with Keith Antoine Spratt testified Wednesday that Spratt told him he was paid to kill Joshua Ladale Pittman and that the man who hired him still owed him $5,000.
James Spears, 35, who was friends with Tyler Sherrod Clay, told jurors in Waco's 19th State District Court that Clay first tried to hire him to kill Pittman before Spears was arrested on unrelated charges. Spears said Clay then turned to Spratt to kill Pittman out of revenge for Pittman robbing Clay at gunpoint after a dice game.
Prosecutors Christi Hunting Horse and Vanessa Fuentes and defense attorneys Russ Hunt and Russ Hunt Jr. rested their cases Wednesday afternoon in Spratt's capital murder trial. The attorneys will give jury summations when the trial enters its fourth day Thursday.
If jurors convict Spratt, a five-time felon, of capital murder, Judge Thomas West will sentence him to an automatic life prison term with no parole. Spratt, 33, is charged with shooting Pittman multiple times while Pittman was playing video gambling machines at the Pick N Pay Foodmart, 504 Faulkner Lane, in December 2015.
A witness who has known Spratt about 20 years and who was in the store when the shooting occurred testified Tuesday that Spratt was the shooter who entered the store wearing a hoodie and a bandana over the lower half of his face.
Spears, who has pending felony indictments for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm, testified that he has known Clay, whom he called "Bull," for almost 15 years and considers him a close friend. He said he was in Clay's smoke shop one night at closing time when Pittman tried to get in to buy some cigarettes.
Spears said Clay was convinced Pittman was there to rob the store, but he did not after seeing that Clay, Spears and three other friends were there with access to guns.
Clay told Spears later that Pittman did rob him after a dice game and offered him $10,000 to kill Pittman for him. He acknowledged that he would have done it for free out of loyalty to him.
"I really was offended to think he thought I was motivated by money," Spears said. "He could have come to me on the strength of our friendship."
Spears, who was on parole, did not have a gun. He was in the process of trying to get one to kill Pittman when he was arrested for an unrelated robbery, he said.
Hunting Horse asked if Spears would call that "divine intervention." He said yes.
"As I look at it now, I think it is beyond reckless to take the law into your own hands like that," he said. "At the time, that's just the way it was. It's street law."
After Spratt was arrested in Pittman's death, he messaged Spears through sign language from a separate holding area that Clay had paid him $15,000 for the hit, Spears said. Later, Spratt sent Spears a note to give to Clay's uncle, who was housed in the same area as Spears. Spears said the note said to tell Clay's uncle that Clay still owes Spratt $5,000.
Under cross-examination from Hunt Jr., Spears acknowledged he hopes his pending charges would be dismissed for his cooperation in the case or that he would be offered a better plea bargain. He said Hunting Horse and Fuentes had not promised him anything before trial for his testimony against Spratt.
The defense called no witnesses before resting their case Wednesday afternoon.
Clay was convicted of capital murder in Pittman's death in 2018 and sentenced to life in prison. His conviction was overturned in May and he is set for retrial in March.