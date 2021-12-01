Witness: Spratt hired by smoke shop owner in revenge killing

Spears said Clay was convinced Pittman was there to rob the store, but he did not after seeing that Clay, Spears and three other friends were there with access to guns.

Clay told Spears later that Pittman did rob him after a dice game and offered him $10,000 to kill Pittman for him. He acknowledged that he would have done it for free out of loyalty to him.

"I really was offended to think he thought I was motivated by money," Spears said. "He could have come to me on the strength of our friendship."

Spears, who was on parole, did not have a gun. He was in the process of trying to get one to kill Pittman when he was arrested for an unrelated robbery, he said.

Hunting Horse asked if Spears would call that "divine intervention." He said yes.

"As I look at it now, I think it is beyond reckless to take the law into your own hands like that," he said. "At the time, that's just the way it was. It's street law."