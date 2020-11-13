 Skip to main content
Woman accused of kicking Waco officer during incident at cellphone store
POLICE REPORT

A woman kicked an officer while she was being detained at a cellphone store in Waco on Wednesday afternoon, Officer Garen Bynum said in a Facebook post.

Jazetta Joynice Kelly was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant and a Class A misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

Officers responded to a "disturbance in progress" at about noon at the Metro by T-Mobile store, 1920 Park Lake Drive, Bynum said.

Kelly was knocking items off the store shelves and becoming more violent, and officers were unable to de-escalate the situation by talking to her, Bynum said. They took her into custody, and she kicked an officer in the chest as she was being placed in a patrol vehicle, he said. No one was injured.

Kelly remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $7,000.

