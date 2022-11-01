Woman charged in Waco Drive hit-and-run that injured man in wheelchair

A woman has turned herself in to Waco police in a hit-and-run case involving a man in a wheelchair who was struck and critically injured Monday night on Waco Drive.

Tanisha Renee Crawford, 23, was booked late Monday into McLennan County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of failure to stop and render aid in a serious accident.

Waco police officers were called to the scene at North 16th Street and West Waco Drive at 8:44 p.m. Monday, police spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said in a news release. They found a man in a wheelchair who they determined had been struck while trying to cross a street, Shipley said.

The susspect was not at the scene, but police were able to gather a description of the car, which was said to be going east on Waco Drive.

Shipley said the victim remained hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday.