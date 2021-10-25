Woman dies in suspected domestic violence shooting

Waco police say domestic violence may have been the cause of a shooting a Waco apartment complex Sunday that left a woman dead and a man injured.

Waco Police Department Officer Garen Bynum said officers responded on Sunday to a call regarding a shooting that had just occurred at an apartment complex in the 3500 block of West Waco Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two people, a man and a woman, with gunshot wounds. The 51-year-old male, whose name has not been released, suffered multiple gunshots and was transported to Baylor Scott and White at Hillcrest Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

His current medical status is unknown by the department at this time.

A 43-year-old woman, whose name is also not being released at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Waco PD Special Crimes Unit is working on the investigation, which remains ongoing. Assisting on the scene were patrol officers, officers from the traffic unit to ensure scene-security, the Waco PD Crime Scene Unit, Waco PD Victim’s Services Unit, AMR, and the Waco Fire Department.

Police said they believe there is no ongoing threat to the general public.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.