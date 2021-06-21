Woman drops rape lawsuit against Baylor frat and its president after settlements

A former Baylor student who accused a former Baylor University fraternity president Jacob Anderson of raping her at an off-campus house dubbed the “Phi Delt Ranch” has resolved her lawsuit against Anderson, the fraternity and 18 former fraternity members.
The woman, identified only as Donna Doe, dismissed her lawsuit Friday against Anderson, former president of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. She alleged in the suit that Anderson raped her at a party in 2016 at the house in the 2600 block of South Third Street.
In the last few months, the woman has reached confidential settlements with 17 defendants, including the local Baylor chapter of Phi Delta Theta and the national organization, which Baylor suspended from campus after the allegations surfaced.
Her decision to dismiss or non-suit the remaining defendants, including Anderson, came as Monday's court-ordered deadline approached from 414th State District Judge Vicki Menard for the plaintiff to disclose amounts of settlements she reached with defendants in the case.
That disclosure order came on a motion from Anderson, who could have been eligible for credit in the amounts of those non-disclosed settlements had his case gone to trial and a jury assessed damages against him.
Waco attorney Jim Dunnam, who represents the woman with attorneys Eleeza Johnson, Andrea Mehta and Chad Dunn, said the remaining cases were dismissed because "confidentiality was always a priority for my client and a decision was made that honors that commitment."
“This case was always about the role of Phi Delt and the broader Baylor community in the failures to protect young women from sexual violence that was admitted by the regents," Dunnam said. "That issue is important not just for our client, but also for other potential victims of campus sexual assault. This case was never a suit against Jacob Anderson for his criminal conduct. That was left to other proceedings. The public is thankfully aware of Jacob Anderson and now also better aware of the existence of sexual predators on college campuses.”
Fort Worth attorney Michael Minton, who represents Anderson, said the dismissals resulting in the resolution of the case "is probably in everybody's best interest."
Anderson's criminal case turned into national news as Baylor was dealing with a sexual assault scandal involving members of the football team and others. Baylor hired a Philadelphia law firm to investigate its handling of sexual assault reports and the firm found "fundamental failures," including a lack of compliance with Title IX provisions.
Anderson's case, plus the ongoing scandal, spawned numerous lawsuits against the school and an NCAA investigation, which remain pending. It also resulted in the firing of Baylor football coach Art Briles and the removal of Ken Starr as president.
Anderson was charged in a four-count sexual assault indictment. He accepted a plea bargain from the district attorney’s office, which recommended he be placed on deferred probation for three years in exchange for his no-contest plea to a reduced charge of unlawful restraint.
As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped the four counts of sexual assault and allowed Anderson to avoid having to register as a sex offender.
Doe told former 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother in a victim-impact statement that she was devastated by the plea bargain and his decision to accept it.
“When I was completely unconscious, he dumped me face down in the dirt and left me there to die,” she said. “He had taken what he wanted, had proven his power over my body. He then walked home and went to bed without a second thought to the ravaged, half-dead woman he had left behind.”