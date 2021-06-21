Woman drops rape lawsuit against Baylor frat and its president after settlements

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This case was always about the role of Phi Delt and the broader Baylor community in the failures to protect young women from sexual violence that was admitted by the regents," Dunnam said. "That issue is important not just for our client, but also for other potential victims of campus sexual assault. This case was never a suit against Jacob Anderson for his criminal conduct. That was left to other proceedings. The public is thankfully aware of Jacob Anderson and now also better aware of the existence of sexual predators on college campuses.”

Fort Worth attorney Michael Minton, who represents Anderson, said the dismissals resulting in the resolution of the case "is probably in everybody's best interest."

Anderson's criminal case turned into national news as Baylor was dealing with a sexual assault scandal involving members of the football team and others. Baylor hired a Philadelphia law firm to investigate its handling of sexual assault reports and the firm found "fundamental failures," including a lack of compliance with Title IX provisions.

Anderson's case, plus the ongoing scandal, spawned numerous lawsuits against the school and an NCAA investigation, which remain pending. It also resulted in the firing of Baylor football coach Art Briles and the removal of Ken Starr as president.