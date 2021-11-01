Woman gets 20 years in hit-and-run that nearly killed Baylor student

She is working on a master's degree in digital forensics at Sam Houston State University, but testified Monday that the effects of her brain injuries might force her to drop out of school.

"I am very thankful that this chapter of my life is finally getting some closure and I hope that it will show that drunk driving has real consequences and can really hurt people," O'Heeron said after Estrada's sentencing hearing. "I want to thank everyone who helped me and supported me throughout this. If it wasn't for the hard work of the DA and police I wouldn't be here and none of this would have ever happened. Huge thanks to them and the judge for helping keep the community safe."

West sent Estrada back to jail for 30 days in April after she was arrested on a new DWI charge and tested positive for cocaine while free on bond. Estrada was arrested April 10 on suspicion of drunken driving after she crashed her 2017 Nissan Rogue into a utility pole near the La Salle Avenue traffic circle, not far from where O’Heeron was hit.

In November 2020, former Judge Ralph Strother revoked Estrada’s $75,000 bond and increased it to $100,000 after she was seen on Facebook videos smoking marijuana and drinking from a brown paper sack while driving. She was released the same day after posting the higher bond.