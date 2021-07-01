Woman injured in head-on collision with tractor-trailer near Crawford

A woman was taken to a Waco hospital after crashing head-on into a tractor-trailer at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday on Farm-to-Market Road 185 near Crawford, a Texas Department of Public Safety official said.

The woman, whose name and age were not released, was eastbound in her Honda Civic when she tried to pass a vehicle, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

She collided with an oncoming westbound 18-wheeler, which mostly damaged the passenger side of her car, Howard said. She was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco with injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.

The driver of the truck was not injured, but the front of the truck was damaged, and the crash caused a fuel leak, he said. Authorities closed F.M. 185 west of Covered Wagon Trail for about four hours while a hazardous materials team cleaned up spilled fuel, Howard said.