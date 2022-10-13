 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman jailed in fatal 2020 shooting on J.J. Flewlellen Road

Police arrested a woman Wednesday on a murder charge in a November 2020 shooting.

The arrest of Margaret Stewart, 30, comes after a McLennan County grand jury indicted her in the case Sept. 29. According to the indictment, she shot Brian Johnson, 33, of Waco, from a car in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road. Waco police responded to the incident as a shots fired call at about 7 p.m. Nov. 4.

Margaret Stewart

Stewart

Johnson was pronounced dead after Waco police officers found him wounded in a car and attempted lifesaving measures, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time.

Authorities accuse Stewart in her indictment of a second count of recklessly shooting from one car, at another car, without regard to the person inside.

Stewart's co-defendant, Berry Raydell Freeman, 28, received a 20-year prison sentence Sept. 26 after pleading guilty to manslaughter, court records show. Arrest affidavits for Freeman also state he fired at Johnson.

Stewart remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $1 million.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

