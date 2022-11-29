Woman pleads guilty to charges related to death of Vanessa Guillen

A Killeen woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to four federal charges related to the 2020 killing of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén.

Cecily Ann Aguilar, 24, who fought last year to have her confession thrown out, pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact and three counts of making false statements. Eleven federal charges were filed against her in the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Manske said in his Waco courtroom that he found the factual basis of the case supports Aguilar's guilty plea. Based on the plea, Aguilar's maximum sentence is 30 years in prison, $1 million in fines and up to three years supervised release after prison.

"Aguilar assisted Army Specialist Aaron Robinson in corruptly altering, destroying, mutilating and concealing evidence—that is, the body of Vanessa Guillen—in order to prevent Robinson from being charged with and prosecuted for any crime," according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas in San Antonio. "Aguilar also altered and destroyed information contained in a Google account of Robinson.

"During the investigation into the disappearance of Vanessa Guillen, Aguilar made four materially false statements to federal investigators."

A sentencing hearing is expected early next year.

Vanessa Guillén's sister, Mayra Guillén, said the plea deal took family members by surprise.

"Based on the way she (Aguilar) fought the charges, we were taken aback with today's guilty plea," Mayra Guillén, said outside the courthouse after the hearing.

"I comfort myself knowing that she will be locked up for most of the rest of her life," Mayra Guillén said.

She said the family feels anger and frustration but also takes comfort knowing Aguilar admitted to her role in covering up Vanessa Guillén's killing.

"The case is not closed until the sentencing hearing," Mayra Guillén said.

She said the family expects to hear Aguilar account for herself at the sentencing hearing and that the family will tell Aguilar how she hurt them.

"Cecily Aguilar's guilty plea today was another step on the long path toward justice for Vanessa, my client, and her courageous family," attorney Natalie Khawam, who represents the Guillén family, said in a statement.

Guillen's death and claims by her family that she was harassed and assaulted at the Texas base sparked a social media movement of former and active service members who came forward about their own experiences using the hashtag #IAmVaessaGuillen. State and federal lawmakers passed legislation in 2021 honoring Guillen which removed some authority from commanders and gave survivors more options to report.

Aguilar told investigators in June 2020 that she helped her boyfriend, Army Spc. Aaron David Robinson, hide the body of the 20-year-old Vanessa Guillén after he killed her with a hammer in an armory at Fort Hood in April 2020.

Vanessa Guillén's burned and dismembered remains were found June 30, 2020.

Robinson died by suicide July 1, 2020, as the investigation closed in around him. A federal criminal complaint made public July 2, 2020, showed Robinson had been charged in Vanessa Guillén's death. Authorities also arrested Aguilar, and a federal grand jury indicted her July 14, 2020, on charges that she tampered with Vanessa Guillen's body.

The case drew national attention and led the U.S. Army to discipline more than a dozen officials.