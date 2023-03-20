A McLennan County grand jury has indicted a 44-year-old woman accused of fleeing from a traffic stop in September and backing her vehicle toward a Troy Police Department officer, prompting the officer to shoot her several times.

Carol Lynn Peña was indicted Thursday on a charge of first-degree felony aggravated assault against a public servant.

Following a surgery and a hospital stay to recover from her gunshot wounds, she was booked into McLennan County Jail on Jan. 20, with bond was set at $7,500, records show. Peña bonded out of jail Saturday, a jail official confirmed Monday.

Police say Peña fled the traffic stop Sept. 25 in Bell County along Interstate 35. A pursuit ended at the entrance of an automotive dealership in the 1400 block of West Loop 340 in Waco, according to her arrest affidavit.

The Troy police officer exited his marked police vehicle and instructed Peña to get out of her vehicle, the affidavit says. Instead, Peña turned her vehicle's wheels to the right and began to drive in reverse toward the officer, "using the motor vehicle as a deadly weapon," the affidavit says.

The officer fired multiple shots from his service handgun at Peña, and several rounds struck her, the affidavit says. Her vehicle struck the officer's patrol car and came to a stop, the affidavit says.

Officers rendered medical aid to Peña until an ambulance arrived and transported her to an area hospital to receive treatment for her gunshot wounds, the affidavit says.