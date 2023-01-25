Woman shot by deputies in China Spring released from hospital, jailed

A Moody woman who officials said pointed a loaded shotgun at McLennan County deputies before they shot her two weeks ago in China Spring was released from a local hospital Tuesday and booked into McLennan County Jail.

After receiving medical clearance, Aurora Victoria Whitman, 59, of Moody, was arraigned on two first-degree felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer, a courthouse official said Wednesday. Jail records show her bail set at $50,000 for each count.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said on the afternoon of Jan. 10 that Whitman that morning had pointed a loaded shotgun at his deputies, who told her to put it down.

The incident started when a homeowner at 300 Freedman Drive in China Spring called police to report Whitman was in the home with swords and guns, tearing up the place and making threats, her affidavit says.

Whitman refused to follow deputies' commands to put the shotgun down, her arrest affidavit says.

Deputies shot Whitman to protect themselves and other members of the public, McNamara said at the time.