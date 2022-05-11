 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman shot Wednesday afternoon in Waco home

Shooting

Waco police responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the 800 block of North 32nd Street. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, and the person responsible had fled the scene.

 Christopher De Los Santos, Tribune-Herald

Someone shot a woman Wednesday afternoon in the 800 block of North 32nd Street and fled the scene, police said.

Officers responded to a home there at about 4:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting. An officer arrived and quickly located one woman in the house who had been shot in the leg, Sgt. Garen Bynum said.

The officer called for American Medical Response and the Waco Fire Department and started providing medical aid to the woman, Bynum said. AMR transported the woman to a local hospital, where she was in stable condition, he said.

The Waco police SWAT team responded to clear the house because it was suspected the person who shot the woman might be inside. The SWAT team determined the person was no longer there, Bynum said.

Detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting. Bynum said he suspects it started as a domestic dispute, but that remains under investigation.

