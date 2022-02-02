Woman stabbed at Waco convenience store dies

The victim in a stabbing last week at QuikTrip on New Road died Wednesday afternoon from her injuries, Waco police announced.

Minerva Rosas, 61, had remained in a Waco hospital since the stabbing Friday evening.

Byron Otis Bryant, 51, of Waco, will be charged with murder in Rosas' death, according to a police press release. A bystander at the convenience store shot Bryant with a handgun during the attack in an effort to protect Rosas, police have said.

Bryant was jailed on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after his release from the hospital Tuesday, according to police. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday night with bond listed at $1 million, though jail records did not yet reflect the murder charge Waco police plan to file.

The person who shot Bryant has cooperated with police and has not been charged.