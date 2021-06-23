Woodway donates firetruck to MCC fire academy

A big yellow firetruck the city of Woodway donated to McLennan Community College will help develop skills of future fire cadets, including ones that may go to work at the Woodway.
The city in April gave the 1995 E-One fire vehicle to the McLennan Community College Foundation for the use of the college’s fire protection technology program.
The truck may be one of the largest gifts, physically speaking, the foundation has ever received, said Kim Patterson, executive director.
“We don’t take a lot of tangible gifts because we need to make sure there is a need for it,” Patterson said. “The program needed a truck to train on, to learn how to hook up the pumps and drive it, all those things.”
The truck, which has a 1,250 gallon-per-minute single-stage Hale pump and midship mounted pump panel, is valued at $25,000.
The Woodway Public Safety Department had been looking for a new home for the truck since buying a new one in May 2020, Chief Bret Crook said.
“We just worked out a deal, it is beneficial to both of us,” Crook said. “We use this facility too for our training, we use it for our recruits and sometimes we come out and do training with our current officers. So we figured it is a win-win to keep it in the area.”
Stephen Cook, chief training officer and MCC Fire Protection Technology Program Coordinator, said about 80% of graduating cadets end up working at an agency in McLennan County, including Woodway.
“We just had a just a great working relationship with Woodway and I think just about everybody who is with Woodway that is under 50 years old came through MCC,” Cook said.
Bret Crook said that as of around 1997 all of Woodway’s incoming cadets had attended MCC.
Cook said the program had previously been using a firetruck donated by the Waco Fire Department for the last 10 years, but the new truck was more up to date and met all the current safety standards.
“This truck fulfills a lot of needs,” Cook said. “As you can imagine it’s pretty hard to run a fire academy without a firetruck. If we had to try to go out and buy a new firetruck about the cheapest you’ll find one is about $420,000. ... That is just not something we could do.”
Crook said the truck is “still pretty modern” and “very usable.”
Cook said the academy classes are capped at 24 cadets per class, and the program runs two classes per year, though not everyone graduates.
“This is a really competitive profession to get into,” Cook said.
Cook said the truck will be able to meet a lot of the needs of the cadets in the academy, including being used to teach them how to hook up to hydrants, perform ladder drills, and run through simulations of an actual structure fire.
“If we didn’t have that apparatus, they would just kinda be standing up in front and we would say ‘Okay, go now’,” Cook said. “It greatly increases what we can do, and with adult training the more real you can make it, the better they remember it. This makes it real.”
In exchange for the truck donation, MCC’s program waived fees for 10 of Woodway’s students who will come through the academy.
“It turned out to be a great deal for everybody,” Cook said. “They are getting a better deal than they would have gotten trading it in and we are getting a whole lot better deal because this truck is worth about three items of what they were getting offered at trade in.”
Cadet Miranda Gatica, 21, graduated in May from the academy and hopes to be interviewing for departments as a way of serving her county. She said it’s extremely important for cadets to be able to train on updated equipment, which is why the donation was crucial.
While the donation came towards the end of her time at the academy, Gatica got to use the new truck to pull off hoses and take down a car fire.
“A lot of the fire departments will have updated equipment so when we get to those departments, if we had outdated equipment, we have to relearn how to redo certain things,” Gatica said. She said safety is also important, as outdated equipment could break up and cause serious injuries to someone.
Cadet David Patenaude, 30, joined the program as part of his career change from real estate agent to firefighter after doing a ride-along with his brother, who is a firefighter in Round Rock. He graduated from the academy in May.
“Hearing the tones go off and going on those calls, it was a rush of adrenaline every time,” Patenaude said, adding he hopes to start interviewing for different departments soon.
Patenaude said it is important for cadets to be familiar with new equipment as they will be using them in their future jobs.
“Really, it’s all about what other departments are going to be using,” Patenaude said. “Every department is going to try to update their stuff as new ones come out, to just give them a better chance. Before we got this truck, we were using another one, I forgot what year it was, but when you would turn the pump on and water was pouring out of the bottom of the truck, it did the job but not effectively.”
“Once you get out on the field, if you don’t know what you are using, you’re no use,” Patenaude said.