Woodway man arrested on charge of sex with girl, 13
A 19-year-old Woodway man is facing felony charges after he was accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday arrested Miles Dennis Barnes, 19, after the girl's father reported the incident to the Hill County Sheriff's Office, according to an arrest affidavit.

In a July 2 interview with MCSO investigators, Barnes admitted to having sex with the girl at his home on June 29, according to the affidavit. In a separate interview July 13, the girl said Barnes picked her up and drove to his house. She said she told Barnes how old she was and he said “it was OK.”

Barnes was booked at McLennan County Jail on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a victim under 14 years old. He was being held Monday on a bond totaling $150,000.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

