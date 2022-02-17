Woodway man pleads guilty to sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

A 19-year-old Woodway man pleaded guilty Thursday to having sex with a 13-year-old girl he met last year on social media.

Miles Dennis Barnes pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact in exchange for a recommendation from the McLennan County District Attorney's Office that he be placed on deferred probation for 10 years.

Barnes, who has remained jailed since his arrest in August, admitted to McLennan County Sheriff's Office investigators that he had sex with the girl at his home in June, according to court records.

The girl told investigators she met Barnes on social media and he picked her up at her home in Malone in Hill County and took her to his house, according to records. She told Barnes how old she was at the time and he said "it was OK," according to an arrest affidavit.

McLennan County officials started investigating the case after the girl's father reported the allegations to the Hill County Sheriff's Office.

Barnes is scheduled for sentencing May 5 in Waco's 54th State District Court.