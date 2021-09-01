 Skip to main content
Woodway Police arrest Waco man in online solicitation of a minor sting
Woodway Police arrest Waco man in online solicitation of a minor sting

Woodway Police arrested a Waco man last week in an online solicitation of a minor sting, according to a department Facebook post.

Woodway officers arrested Kenneth Dixon, 60, on Aug. 26, after he went to a local business' parking lot, where he had arranged to pay for sex with a person he believed was a 16-year-old girl, according to the post.

On July 16, Dixon contacted a social media account depicting a girl but operated by police, and he continued to communicate with the account for a few weeks, while being told repeatedly he was talking to a 16-year-old, the post states. He then said he wanted to "hook up" with the girl, asked how much she would charge for sex, sent a nude picture and asked to meet her outside a local business, police reported.

After he went to the business' parking lot, Woodway police arrested him on a charge of online solicitation of a minor, according to the post. Dixon was released Friday from McLennan County Jail on $5,000 bond.

