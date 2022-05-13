Woodway police chase down man accused of posing as pizza delivery

A Waco man led Woodway police on a high-speed chase early Friday after a resident reported he was knocking on the door, posing as a pizza delivery man.

The chase began around 2:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Mountain Lake Drive in Woodway and ended in the 2700 block of Bosque Boulevard, where Woodway police arrested Noah Alexander Garcia, 22, according to a statement on social media by Woodway Public Safety Department.

Garcia was being held Friday at McLennan County Jail on a $10,000 bond for a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest. Jail records show him also charged with misdemeanor failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Assistant Police Chief Larry Adams said police arrived quickly after the call.

“A resident called police around 2:30 a.m., after someone banging on their door and claiming to be pizza delivery, was seen holding nothing on the doorbell camera,” he said.

Police found the suspect in a white Chrysler 200 and tried to approach him, but he fled in the car, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle but received a call from dispatch that the white Chrysler was spotted on surveillance cameras behind the police department and across several fields, the affidavit states.

When officers found Garcia, they could see damage on the outside of the car, the affidavit states. They turned on the flashing lights to pull Garcia over and he led them on chase at speeds approaching 80 to 100 miles per hour down Bosque Boulevard toward Waco.

The pursuing officers could see large pieces of plastic and chunks of tire falling off the car, the affidavit states. After the Chrysler hit several parked cars and other property in the 2700 block of Bosque Boulevard, Garcia came to a stop.

Waco Police officers assisted the Woodway officers in taking Garcia into custody.

After a visit to the emergency room at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, Garcia was booked at McLennan County Jail, where he remained Friday afternoon.

