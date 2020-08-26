 Skip to main content
Woodway police make arrest in online solicitation of a minor sting
Police arrested a 46-year-old Waco man Wednesday, after he solicited sex from a detective posing as a 16-year-old girl, said Larry Adams, assistant director of the Woodway Public Safety Department.

Officers arrested Michael Frank Duge at his home early Wednesday on a felony charge of online solicitation of a minor, Adams said.

Duge started communicating with the detective on a social media platform July 21, he said. He sent obscene photos and engaged in sexual conversations but "never suggested or agreed to a meeting," Adams said.

Duge remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $5,000.

