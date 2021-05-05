Woodway police: Man caught in online sting traveled from Alabama for sex with minor

Woodway Police reported they used a surreptitious Facebook profile to catch an Alabama man who thought he was traveling to Texas for sex with a minor.

According to an arrest affidavit for Justin Seeger, 45, he used Facebook in February to contact who he thought was a 16-year-old girl, but he was contacting an account planted by police.

Seeger continued to communicate with the profile over the next couple of months, turning the conversation sexual and sending lewd images and videos of himself, Assistant Chief Larry Adams said.

Seeger then traveled from Alabama to Texas with the intent to engage in sexual acts with the girl he thought he was talking to, and police arrested him Monday when he showed up at a location where he agreed to meet her, Adams said. When officers searched his vehicle after the arrest, they found 10 grams of methamphetamine, two doses of LSD and a handgun, according to the affidavit.

Adams said detectives believe Seeger might have ties to Fort Hood, but his driver's license and his vehicle's license plates are from Alabama.

Seeger was arrested on a second degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor, in addition to unlawful carry of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two drug possession charges. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $25,000.

