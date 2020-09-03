 Skip to main content
Woodway police searching for man who robbed H-E-B
Woodway police are asking the public for information after a man robbed an H-E-B on Thursday evening.

Police responded at 6:18 to a report of a robbery at the grocery store near Hewitt Drive and Highway 84. The man went to the customer service center and demanded money, stating he had a handgun but not showing one, according to a press release from Woodway police.

He left the store with an undisclosed amount of money in a plastic Walmart bag, got in a gray sedan and left the area, according to the press release. No injuries were reported.

Police included surveillance images showing the man and the vehicle and are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 772-4470 or email tips@woodwaymail.org.

