Woodway PSD arrests Waco teen for car burglaries

The Woodway Public Safety Department has arrested a 17-year-old from Waco in connection to multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred in July.

Woodway detectives arrested Jesus Ramirez on multiple charges after they obtained surveillance videos of the burglaries that occurred on July 18 and July 19, the department said in a social media post.

Detectives were able to identify Ramirez, who reportedly did not cooperate with the investigation, according to the post. However, officers searched his residence in Waco, discovered stolen items and were able to recover a stolen handgun, several electronics including cellphones, checkbooks and other personal identifying information of the victims.

According to the post, officers also discovered an undisclosed amount of marijuana, cocaine and ecstasy.

Ramirez was arrested and transported to McLennan County Jail on charges of theft of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. According to the post, the case is still being investigated.

Ramirez is being held on a bond totaling $20,000.

