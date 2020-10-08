Woodway SWAT team arrests sex sting suspect who hid in Bellmead attic

A parolee who Woodway police say solicited a minor online for sex barricaded himself in a Bellmead home Wednesday afternoon before police arrested him three hours later.

Justin Roper, 30, was charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, after he reportedly thought he was talking to a 16-year-old girl on a social media site controlled by Woodway Public Safety investigators.

Woodway Public Safety Chief Bret Crook said Roper is the second suspect his officers arrested in the past two days who planned to meet what they thought were 16-year-old girls after communicating with them online about explicit sexual activities.

Crook said Roper didn't want to come to Woodway, so he arranged to meet the girl at the home of a friend in the 500 block of Wilson Road in Bellmead. Roper ran inside the home when he saw officers approaching and did not respond to their commands to come out, Crook said.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant and continued trying to convince Roper to come out before SWAT officers introduced gas into the home. It had no effect, Crook said, and officers got permission from the homeowner, who was not involved in the incident, to enter the home and search for Roper.