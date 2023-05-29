Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Woodway City Council last week introduced a longtime member of the Woodway community as the city's incoming public safety chief.

"I love this community, I love Woodway," incoming Chief Khalil El-Halabi said.

He will officially take the position when outgoing Chief Bret Crook retires in July.

El-Halabi said he feels blessed to be chief.

"In this department we hire looking for a servant's heart," he said. "We balance public safety with public service."

El-Halabi said he feels prepared to be chief and he looks forward to continuing to serve his fellow residents. His goals for his first year include integrating new technologies to help his detectives, getting more officers qualified as mental health officers and improving the mental health care available to all his personnel, he said.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said by email that he believes El-Halabi will be an excellent leader for the Woodway Public Safety Department.

"I’ve know Officer Khalil El-Halabi for years and he has always been professional, helpful, and incredibly dedicated to his duties," Tetens said. "Our office is looking forward to continuing to work with him and the other fine officers in Woodway."

Woodway's newly reappointed mayor, Amine Qourzal, said El-Halabi is one of the finest law enforcement officers he knows.

"His passion for service and deep dedication to Woodway make him a perfect choice for our next public safety director," Qourzal said by email. "For over 15 years, Khalil has served our community with excellence and I expect nothing less for the future of our public safety department."

Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian said she is thrilled to see El-Halabi take on the role of director for the Woodway Public Safety Department.

"He is a dedicated leader, who is passionate about his community and public safety,” Victorian said in a statement.

After completing an associate's degree at McLennan Community College and a bachelor's at the University of North Texas, both in criminal justice, El-Halabi attended a police academy and became an officer in Woodway in 2008. In 2013 he was promoted to corporal.

El-Halabi became the training sergeant for the department in 2014, responsible for all police, firefighting and emergency medical response training, and three years later he became a patrol sergeant.

Late in 2017, he became captain of patrol, and then in 2021 he became Woodway's captain of criminal investigations. Last year, he became assistant chief of police.

"The American dream is alive and well," El-Halabi said. "It's like my father told me: If you work hard, without excuses, this country will take care of you. And it has."

When El-Halabi was 3 years old in 1990, his family brought him to the United States from Beirut, Lebanon, during the Lebanese civil war.

He said his interest in becoming a police officer sharpened on Sept. 11, 2001, when he was about 14.

"9/11 changed my life," El-Halabi said. "I knew I wanted to serve, but that's when I knew I wanted to be a police officer."

El-Halabi said that while working at his father's gas station in Woodway during high school, he had the opportunity to interact with many of the Woodway officers, who continued to foster his interest in police work.