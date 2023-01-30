WPD affidavit: Waco man choked, sexually assaulted girlfriend

A Waco man was jailed Friday in an August case in which investigators said he choked his girlfriend and performed sexual acts on her after she said she wanted to stop.

Dkamyan Monroe, 24, was held on a bond of $80,000 after he was charged with second-degree felony sexual assault and assault by strangulation.

In an arrest warrant, investigators said Monroe had consensual relations at an apartment in the 5000 block of Sanger Avenue on Aug. 21, but she indicated that she wanted to stop.

"(The woman) started to cry from the pain before pushing Mr. Monroe off her," the affidavit says.

She told Monroe she was "done for the night" and that she wanted to leave, the affidavit says.

Monroe then put his hand over her mouth, cupping her chin with his palm to prevent her from screaming, the affidavit says.

Police say Monroe then performed additional sex acts while the woman "kicked, tried to bite his hand and fought to get his hand off her mouth so she could scream," the affidavit says.

Monroe also put his hand around the woman's neck, restricting her breathing, the affidavit says.

"Mr. Monroe said, 'You'll have to be stronger than that' while choking her during the assault," the affidavit states, based on the woman's account.

Before he would let the woman leave, Monroe made her promise that she would not call the police, the affidavit says. She left his apartment fearing he would change his mind and resume the assault, the affidavit says.