 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WPD affidavit: Waco man choked, sexually assaulted girlfriend

  • 0

A Waco man was jailed Friday in an August case in which investigators said he choked his girlfriend and performed sexual acts on her after she said she wanted to stop.

Dkamyan Monroe, 24, was held on a bond of $80,000 after he was charged with second-degree felony sexual assault and assault by strangulation.

Dkamyan Monroe

Monroe

In an arrest warrant, investigators said Monroe had consensual relations at an apartment in the 5000 block of Sanger Avenue on Aug. 21, but she indicated that she wanted to stop.

"(The woman) started to cry from the pain before pushing Mr. Monroe off her," the affidavit says. 

She told Monroe she was "done for the night" and that she wanted to leave, the affidavit says.

Monroe then put his hand over her mouth, cupping her chin with his palm to prevent her from screaming, the affidavit says.

People are also reading…

Police say Monroe then performed additional sex acts while the woman "kicked, tried to bite his hand and fought to get his hand off her mouth so she could scream," the affidavit says.

Monroe also put his hand around the woman's neck, restricting her breathing, the affidavit says.

"Mr. Monroe said, 'You'll have to be stronger than that' while choking her during the assault," the affidavit states, based on the woman's account.

Before he would let the woman leave, Monroe made her promise that she would not call the police, the affidavit says. She left his apartment fearing he would change his mind and resume the assault, the affidavit says.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts weigh in on whether a fungal pandemic like in the ‘The Last of Us’ is possible

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert