 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco PD asks for help in investigating fatal shooting
0 comments

Waco PD asks for help in investigating fatal shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
101221-wac-loc-wpdmurder

Waco PD is seeking more information in the fatal shooting of Dusty Bethke on Aug. 23, which occurred at Johnny’s Food Mart at approximately 3 p.m.

 Waco Police Department, provided

The Waco Police Department is seeking the community's help in solving the Aug. 23 fatal shooting of a Waco man and has released a video with new information about the case.

Dusty Bethke, 39, died after he was shot, then crashed his car into a fence in the 3100 block of Daughtrey Avenue around 3:15 p.m. His case is being investigated as a murder.

Police spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said investigators learned that the shooting occurred about fifteen minutes before at Johnny’s Food Mart, 1824 Richter Ave., after Bethke and several other individuals were in a fight.

Bethke was shot and drove off in his vehicle, a 1999 black Ford Mustang.

“Given the time of day when this incident occurred, someone around that area might have seen what happened which could be vital to the investigation,” Shipley said in a video posted on the department’s YouTube channel.

Detectives believe two other vehicles were involved in the incident: a silver four-door Impala and a four-door dark colored car.

“Often when witnesses see something in the community they think someone will say something but that is rarely the case,” Shipley said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Scarlett Woodruff at 254-750-7615 and reference Waco PD case # 21-13710. An anonymous tip can also be given by calling Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Columbus Day Parade returns after COVID year

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Waco 10-year-old slain Wednesday identified
Local Crime News

Waco 10-year-old slain Wednesday identified

“Our staff will tell you that James was a joyful and happy young man," Waco Independent School District Superintendent Susan Kincannon said in a statement. "It’s hard to comprehend the loss of a 10-year-old under any circumstances, but in this case, it’s particularly bewildering. This has deeply affected everyone at Dean Highland Elementary, and all of Waco ISD is mourning his death.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert