WPD: Ex-lovers’ quarrel led to East Waco shooting

A shooting Monday near an East Waco housing complex that caused a woman to be hospitalized stemmed from a quarrel between ex-lovers, Waco Police said in an arrest affidavit.

The victim told police that her former girlfriend, Tanaiya Janae Norwood, 23, shot her during the incident on Adams Street near the Estella Maxey public housing complex, according to the affidavit.

Norwood was arrested after the shooting and remained Thursday in McLennan County Jail with a bond set at $100,000 on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

Officers arriving in the area about 10:20 p.m. Monday near 1100 Adams St. for a domestic disturbance call heard shots nearby in the Estella Maxey public housing complex, one block over on the same street, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police saw a car that was leaving the scene crash into parked vehicles, the affidavit states. Officers saw a woman, wounded in her chest and right arm, step out of the passenger side of the vehicle, and they quickly provided first aid.

The wounded woman talked while receiving first aid and identified Norwood as the shooter, according to the affidavit. An ambulance transported her to a hospital in Temple.

Police located Norwood and placed her into custody, a police spokesperson said. Waving her Miranda rights, she talked to officers, the affidavit states. It states, “Norwood admitted to shooting the victim, her ex-girlfriend, with a handgun.”

Norwood remains in jail on this charge.

