A man with previous convictions for assault family violence and cocaine delivery was arrested by Bellmead police this week, after a woman told police he held a machete to her neck and threatened to decapitate her last month, according to an affidavit.

Larry Gene Daniels Jr., 48, was booked Wednesday into the McLennan County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence, a second-degree felony.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Bellmead police responded to a residence in Bellmead on Aug. 28, where they met with a woman who told officers that on the previous day around 5 p.m., Daniels had grabbed her and put a machete to the back of her neck. Officers observed three lacerations on the back of the woman’s neck, and she told police Daniels had been threatening her again that day, the affidavit says.

Due to Daniels’ mental state and the threats of violence, officers arrested him and transported him to the Ascension Providence emergency room for an Emergency Detention Order, the affidavit says. On the drive to the hospital, Daniels reportedly talked to himself and was allegedly still threatening the woman and stated he was going to cut her head off, the affidavit says.

On Aug. 29, the day after he was taken to the hospital, an arrest warrant for Daniels was signed. It is not currently known why the warrant took two weeks to be served.

The woman Daniels was accused of threatening was also arrested Wednesday on a charge of hindering Daniels’ apprehension. According to her arrest affidavit, officers were attempting to serve Daniels’ arrest warrant for the assault and got word he was at a motel on New Dallas Highway.

The affidavit says the woman lied to officers about Daniels being at the motel, and says officers found him hiding there in a bathroom. When asked why she lied to police, she told officers she did not want Daniels to get in trouble, the affidavit says.

According to court records, Daniels was convicted in August 2007 on two counts of cocaine delivery and sentenced to eight years in prison. In June 2018 he was convicted of assault family violence and sentenced to three years in prison. Court records show he was released from prison in October 2020.

According to jail records, Daniels remained in jail Friday on $25,000 bond.