Police said a man shot and killed at a Lacy Lakeview home early Monday morning had been drinking with the man accused of shooting him, before a dispute led to the killing.

Abel Carlos Hidrago, 32, was arrested at about 4:30 p.m. Monday and booked into McLennan County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of murder in the shooting death of Daniel Kirk Boshell, 39.

According to Hidrago’s arrest affidavit, officers responded to a call at 6:30 a.m. Monday about an unconscious man sitting on the porch of a home in the 500 block of Greenfield Drive and found Boshell slumped over dead with a gunshot wound to his forehead.

Through interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage at the residence, officers were able to determine Hidrago and Boshell’s ex-girlfriend, who the affidavit says is Hidrago’s current girlfriend, were at the residence when the shooting happened, at about 1:30 a.m.

Investigators located Hidrago and his girlfriend at her residence in the 500 block of Whispering Avenue, which is only about 500 feet from the home where Boshell’s body was found, the affidavit says.

The woman reported she and Hidrago were drinking alcohol on the porch with Boshell when Boshell retrieved three firearms from inside the residence and showed them to her and Hidrago, according to the affidavit.

She told police Boshell asked her to shoot him, which she refused. She said she never touched the guns but that Hidrago eventually picked up one of the firearms, the affidavit says.

She told police that after turning away she heard a gunshot and turned around to see Boshell bleeding from his forehead, the affidavit says.

During Hidrago’s interview with police, he told investigators he began to feel uneasy when Boshell brought out the guns, feeling worried Boshell might shoot him, the affidavit says. Hidrago told police Boshell stood up from his chair while holding a pistol, which startled Hidrago and made him think Boshell might start being aggressive toward him, according to the affidavit.

Hidrago told police he attempted to wrestle the gun from Boshell, and during the struggle, it went off, shooting Boshell in the forehead, the affidavit says. However, police found Boshell sitting in a chair with a partially burned cigarette in his hand, and he did not appear to have been shot following a struggle, the affidavit says.

A Facebook post from the Lacy Lakeview Police Department says Hidrago shot Boshell after a dispute with him. Police have not elaborated on what the dispute might have been over.

According to the affidavit, Hidrago told investigators he disposed of the weapon in a creek in Riesel and showed investigators where it was.

Hidrago's girlfriend has not been charged with a crime in the case and is not named in the affidavit.

Hidrago remained in jail Tuesday on $500,000 bond.