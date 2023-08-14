A federal judge in Waco sentenced a Killeen woman Monday to a 30-year prison term for her role in trying to cover up the death of Vanessa Guillén, exceeding sentencing guidelines.

After a sentencing hearing that lasted all day, U.S. District Judge Alan Albright sentenced Cecily Ann Aguilar, 25, to 15 years for accessory to murder and 5 years for each of three counts of lying to police, saying she would receive credit for her time served in pre-trail lockup and that the sentences would run back to back.

“If it’s not what your client did in this case, then what else would give an upward variance?” Albright asked Aguilar’s defense attorney, Horatio Aldredge, during closing arguments.

Aguilar pleaded guilty to the charges in November after earlier attempts to have her confession in the case thrown out.

Aguilar “assisted Army Specialist Aaron Robinson in corruptly altering, destroying, mutilating and concealing evidence — that is, the body of Vanessa Guillen — in order to prevent Robinson from being charged with and prosecuted for any crime,” according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.

Guillén, an Army specialist, died April 22, 2020, when Robinson hit her in the head with hammer in an arms room on Fort Cavazos, known at the time as Fort Hood. Her body was not discovered until 70 days later when a contractor tripped over what he thought was a rock and discovered her remains in a shallow grave near the base, according to testimony Monday.

Prosecutor Mark Frazier showed body camera video from Aguilar’s walk of the hill where Guillén’s remains were uncovered in which she could be heard talking about burning the body, then dismembering, defleshing, and breaking the bones. Evidence was also introduced that Robinson desecrated Guillén’s corpse before he and Aguilar dismembered it.

Frazier also played audio tapes of interviews in which investigators verbally cornered Aguilar three times and she attempted to stick to a story that she and Robinson “took a drive to look at the stars” the night after Guillén disappeared. The investigator tells Aguilar on the tape that he found remains and then she admits to her role.

A series of Facebook messages Frazier introduced showed Aguilar found someone to sell her and Robinson two 70-pound bags of mortar mix in which Guillén’s bones were mixed before being left in holes.

Robinson died by suicide July 1, 2020, as the investigation closed in around him. A federal criminal complaint made public the next day showed Robinson had been charged in Guillén’s death.

Guillén’s mother, Gloria Guillén, and her sisters Mayra Guillén, Guadalupe Guillén and Yolanda Guillén read victim impact statements during the government’s closing in which they described the impact of Aguilar’s lies in prolonging the search and their grief over not having Vanessa’s body to bury at her funeral.

Before her sentencing Aguilar read a statement to Guillén’s family members present in court in which she said she is sorry for her role in destroying Guillén’s remains and “ashamed of the person I was then.”

“Our hope is that today’s sentence brings a sense of relief and justice to the Guillen family, who have endured such pain throughout these past few years,” U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Jaime Esparza said in the statement. “Ms. Aguilar’s actions were indefensible, and she will now face the maximum penalty for the choices she made.”