An altercation turned deadly in the early hours of July 15, when a man was shot and killed at Hotel Indigo, 211 Clay Ave. near downtown Waco.

Jason Nelson, a 44-year-old China Spring veteran and candidate in the 2022 Republican primary for Waco's U.S congressional district, was awoken by loud screaming in the hallway around 3 a.m., according to his attorney, Bryan Cantrell. Nelson and his wife, Amanda, were staying at the hotel for a parents' night out, as the couple has four young children including a 1-year-old.

Cantrell said Nelson left his room to investigate and found a woman in the hall screaming for help. Cantrell said the woman told Nelson she and two others were in danger from a man in their room, who is identified in a police report as Jared Searles, 31, of Waco. Cantrell said the woman told Nelson that Searles was going to kill them.

Cantrell said Nelson then went to his room to retrieve a gun, and returned to the other room to confront Searles. Nelson twice tried to get Searles out of the room in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, he said. After the third time, Searles assaulted Nelson, Cantrell said.

He said Searles knocked Nelson back, picked him up by his neck and held him up against the wall. Searles also tried to take Nelson’s gun, prompting Nelson to fire a single shot that struck Searles, Cantrell said. Nelson then attempted to render aid to Searles, Cantrell said.

Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers arrived at the hotel just after 3:15 a.m., where they found Searles and rendered aid before he was transported to a hospital, where he later died. Shipley said Nelson cooperated with officers during the investigation, and no arrest was made. She said one of the women in the room with Searles sustained minor injuries during the initial altercation.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said his office has not received a report from Waco police regarding the shooting. Cantrell said he does not believe his client will be charged in the shooting, as it was a clear case of self-defense.

“I don’t see where any grand jury would indict,” Cantrell said. “It was an absolute clear case of self-defense. This case was basically a self-defense law school exam.”

Cantrell said the situation was traumatic for Nelson, and said he was very upset over what happened.

“I don't know anybody that ever, ever feels good being faced with a situation where you take somebody else's life,” Cantrell said.

He also said Nelson became disabled as a result of his military service and now walks with a cane. Cantrell questioned why no one else on the floor intervened in the situation.

“A lot of people stuck their head out the door after it was over,” Cantrell said. “None of them had stepped out in the hall before that. It was loud enough to wake up half of Waco.”

According to Nelson’s campaign page, he is a retired U.S. Army soldier and a former Marine. Last year, he garnered 12% of the vote in the Republican primary for Texas' 17th U.S. Congressional District, finishing a distant second in the four-way race won by incumbent Pete Sessions.