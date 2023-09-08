Waco police arrested a Bellmead man Thursday after two girls reported to police that he touched one of them inappropriately and sexually assaulted the other.

Christopher Jamall Patterson, 33, was booked into the McLennan County Jail and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony and indecency with a child sexual contact, a second-degree felony.

According to Patterson’s arrest warrant affidavit, the girls were 10 and 14 at the time of the alleged offenses, which occurred in July 2018 and July 2019, respectively. The affidavit states that police were informed by a local clinic of the abuses and met with each of the girls and their families.

One of the girls reported that Patterson had touched her inappropriately while she slept, while the other reported that Patterson had sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping, the affidavit says. Both girls reported that they woke up to see Patterson touching and assaulting them, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, Patterson denied the allegations during police interviews but could not provide a reasonable explanation for the allegations.

Patterson remained in jail Friday on $30,000 bond.