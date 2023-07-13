A Bellmead man was sentenced Thursday to 45 years in prison for a 2021 shooting that paralyzed a woman.

Judge Susan Kelly of the 54th State District Court sentenced Dari Washington, 23, after he pleaded guilty in the case on March 20.

"When we came in for trial on March 20, you took responsibility and pleaded guilty to first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon," Kelly said. "I could sentence you to life in prison."

Bellmead police responded to an apartment in the 4200 block of Bellmead Drive around 10 a.m. on May 24, 2021. There they found a woman who had been shot once in her left thigh and twice in her back, court records show.

In an impact statement after the hearing Thursday, the victim said the May 2021 shooting left her paralyzed and disabled. She said that every time she tries to do better and start therapy, being in wheelchair sets her back.

"My life is ruined," the victim said. "I may smile and go on for my boy, but I can't do what normal people do. I still have a bullet in my spine and if they remove it I will be fully paralyzed."

Judge Kelly conducted a punishment hearing March 21, ordering a presentencing investigation. Kelly made a deadly weapon finding in accepting his plea, which will require Washington to receive credit for half his sentence or 22 years and six months before he will be eligible for parole.