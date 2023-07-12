Bellmead police arrested a 20-year-old man Tuesday who they believe had inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old girl in May.

Pheibion Deovion Kellum was booked Tuesday into McLennan County Jail Tuesday on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

According to Kellum’s arrest warrant affidavit, investigators interviewed the child Monday, and she reported Kellum showed her a picture of his penis on his phone and asked if she wanted to touch it. He then exposed himself to the child and she eventually touched his genitals, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also says police spoke with Kellum July 3 about the incident, which led to the interview with the child.

Kellum remained in jail Wednesday. His bond amount has not yet been set.