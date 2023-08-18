Bellmead police arrested a 35-year-old man on an aggravated sexual assault warrant Thursday after he led officers attempting to serve his warrant on a short foot and car chase.

Baldemar Deleon Jr. was booked into McLennan County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault and third-degree charges of evading arrest causing serious bodily injury, evading arrest in a vehicle and unlawful restraint.

According to Deleon’s arrest warrant affidavit, Bellmead police responded at about 6:30 a.m. Aug. 5 to a Bellmead business to meet a woman who reported Deleon had offered her a ride home but instead drove to near 26th Street and Allen Street in Bellmead and sexually assaulted her.

The woman told officers Deleon had picked her up earlier in the morning at a gas station on West Waco Drive, the affidavit says.

She told officers she had requested a ride home from Deleon, who she said she had seen “around town,” the affidavit says. Deleon drove in the opposite direction of the woman’s residence and began to drive at a steady speed and did not stop at stop signs or red lights, which the woman told officers was done so she could not exit the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Deleon told the woman he would kill her and apologized for what he was going to do to her, according to the affidavit. The woman said she was scared for her life, the affidavit says.

Once they reached a location near the intersection of 26th Street and Allen Street, Deleon stopped the vehicle, got out and walked around to the passenger side, the affidavit says. The woman said she tried to escape by climbing out through the driver’s side door, but Deleon pulled her back then ripped off her clothes and sexually assaulted her, the affidavit says.

The woman was later able to grab her belongings and escape, but she told officers Deleon got back into his vehicle and attempted unsuccessfully to run her over, the affidavit says. She was able to escape and went to a residence for help and to call the police, the affidavit says.

Investigators were able to identify Deleon as the suspect when the woman identified him from a photo array, according to the affidavit. Police then received a warrant for his arrest.

Midday Thursday, officers were attempting to locate Deleon and found him in the driveway of a residence on San Pedro Street, the affidavit says. Deleon fled from officers on foot, and one of the officers sustained a laceration to his hand during the chase, the affidavit says.

Deleon then got into a vehicle and drove about a half-mile, turning onto Bowen Lane, which is a dead-end street, trapping him, the affidavit says. He was then arrested by officers, the affidavit says.

Deleon remained in jail Friday on $170,000 bond.