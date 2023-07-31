Bellmead police released videos Friday showing multiple officers grabbing a man by the neck while attempting to restrain him during a July 7, 2022, arrest.

According to a press release, the department released the footage, with clips from an officer's body-worn camera and a camera inside a patrol vehicle, in response to a public information request relating to the emergency call for service from the incident.

“This information and video is being presented to the public in an open and transparent manner and to communicate how our department responds to concerns about community policing techniques,” the press release says.

The footage captures the moments after police had apprehended a driver who just led them on a 19-mile chase and an officer was speaking to him in the back of a patrol car through an open door.

The man is handcuffed in the back of the car when he asks to give an unknown person “a kiss goodbye,” which the officer denies. The man, who seemed previously to be on the verge of tears, then becomes enraged and screams “I’ll make you shoot me” and attempts to leave the vehicle.

The officer then grabs the man by his throat and forces him back into the vehicle. The man screams “I’ll make you shoot me” again as he struggles with the officer. The officer then places his other hand on the back of the man’s neck while keeping his hand around the man’s throat and tells him to stop.

The man keeps attempting to leave the vehicle, yelling “kill me” while a female voice can be heard in the background pleading for officers to stop. In the background of the video, there appear to be two people standing with their hands behind their back about 15 to 20 feet away from the patrol car.

The officer forces the man back into the vehicle and takes his hands away from the man’s neck as another officer opens the other door to assist in detaining the man, telling him to “sit the (expletive) down.”

The first officer then closes the door and steps away to speak with other police officers nearby. After a moment, he opens the door again to assist the other officer in securing the man with a seatbelt. The other officer holds the man down, placing one hand on his chest and the other on his legs as the officer whose body camera footage is shown secures the seatbelt.

During this, the man asks again to “kiss her goodbye,” which the other officer denies. The man becomes enraged again and struggles with officers. To hold him down, the other officer puts his arm to the man’s throat and pushes him against the seat. The man yells “choke me (expletive),” to which the other officer replies “why are you choking yourself?”

The man continues to resist and yell at officers. During the struggle, the other officer asks the man “you like that?” and tells him to “enjoy it” as the man continues to struggle. During this, the other officer has a hand near the man’s throat, but it is unclear if he is placing pressure on his throat. The other officer threatens to shoot the man with a stun gun before the video ends.

“The video appears to show moments where officers did place arms or hands near the neck of the suspect,” the police press release says. “Officers did physically restrain the suspect and applied pressure points near the neck. It is clear that the arms and hands of police officers did touch the neck of the suspect during the physical struggle.

"The video does not appear to show the suspect was ever placed in a 'choke' hold."

The press release says the department does not approve the use of chokeholds by any police officer and does not train officers to use chokeholds or condone chokeholds. The department did not receive a complaint about the arrest at the time and had no reason to review the video for violations of department policy, so no internal investigation was initiated at the time, according to the press release.

In light of the video showing officers placing their hands and arms near the neck of the man during the arrest, the Bellmead Police Chief Shawn Myatt will lead an internal investigation into the incident, the press release says.

According to the press release, police received a 911 call July 7, 2022, from a caller reporting a man was threatening him with a firearm, and responding officers arrived at the 100 block of Eastgate Plaza about a minute later.

When officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the suspect's vehicle, the driver fled at a high rate of speed and led officers on a 19-mile chase to the 800 block of Red Gate Road in Mart, where the vehicle broke down just before to 11:30 a.m. The driver was combative and physically aggressive with officers as police approached his disabled vehicle, according to the press release.

The man shown in the videos was arrested on charges of evading arrest in a vehicle, terroristic threat and resisting arrest, and he was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to evading arrest, the press release says.

Neither the man arrested nor any of the officers involved in the arrest are identified in the video or press release, and Bellmead police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.