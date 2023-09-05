Bellmead police have charged a 31-year-old man with purchasing liquor for two teens and sexually assaulting one of them.

Dylan Kyle Ray was arrested Friday and charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony; and furnishing alcohol to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.

According to Ray’s arrest warrant affidavit, the sexual assault was reported to police on Dec. 12. The affidavit says three days earlier on Dec. 9, Bellmead police were dispatched late at night to the Delta Inn on Behrens Circle where they found a girl who was “extremely intoxicated.” She was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The girl told police she and her sisters had been in a room at the hotel with Ray, who provided the teens with alcohol and drank with them, the affidavit says. When the girl became extremely intoxicated and was throwing up, she told police Ray then sexually assaulted her, the affidavit says. She told police she told Ray no and attempted to kick him off of her, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says the girls were 17 years old.

Ray remained jailed Tuesday on $24,000 bond.