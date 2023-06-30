A 31-year-old Bellmead man and registered sex offender was arrested last week on charges that he solicited a minor for a sexual act, and on Wednesday charges were added alleging he possessed pornographic videos involving a toddler and other juveniles.

Charles Anthony Carter was arrested Saturday on a third-degree felony charge of failure to comply with sex offender registry requirements, a Class A misdemeanor charge of solicitation of prostitution of a minor and a Class A misdemeanor charge of displaying harmful material to a minor. On Wednesday, officials added a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a minor, jail records show.

Carter’s arrest warrant affidavit says that on June 6, Bellmead police responded to a call at a home on Lopez Street in Bellmead, where the resident said Carter had inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl.

According to the affidavit, the child was interviewed by police June 22 and reported several instances of sexual abuse. She said Carter showed her a pornographic video on June 6 and offered her $50 to perform a sexual act on him, the affidavit says.

After his initial arrest based on the child's reports, he consented to a search of his phone, where authorities discovered several videos containing child pornography, including a “self-shot pornographic video involving a female toddler performing a sex act on an adult male’s genitals.”

The affidavit does not address who might have created the videos found on his phone.

According to the Texas Public Sex Offender Registry, Carter is a registered sex offender. Court records show Carter pleaded guilty in 2010 of two counts of attempted sexual assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

A 2010 indictment says Carter used a knife to force two girls, one age 10 and the other age 12, to lie down on a bed, where he removed their clothes and touched them inappropriately.

Carter remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond set at $175,000.