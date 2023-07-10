McLennan County’s new district attorney is chipping away at a mountain of nearly 3,500 felony cases, but he still faces a backlog triple the size of what the office had in 2010.

Josh Tetens took office in January after vowing on the campaign trail to tackle the backlog. In his first five months on the job he saw the felony caseload drop by 250 cases, or 7%, even as grand juries returned 825 new indictments, according to the most recent Texas Office of Court Administration figures.

Still, more than 1,000 local defendants whose presumption of innocence remains intact sit awaiting trial in the McLennan County Jail on any given day. Unresolved charges remain pending in about 6,600 more felony or misdemeanor cases in which no one is jailed. Some defendants are free on bond, some are wanted, some are in custody elsewhere and some are being evaluated or treated for mental to stand trial.

The oldest untried case in the felony backlog spans almost six years and three DAs’ administrations.

Christopher Paul Weiss has been in jail 2,071 days as of July 10, since his arrest in November 2017 on capital murder charges. He was accused of shooting a woman he had an affair with, along with her infant daughter, at Tradinghouse Lake.

Weiss’ incarceration stretches through birthdays and Christmases, a divorce and a pandemic. Every contact with a family member, friend or attorney has been within the razor wire fences of McLennan County Jail. A number of factors, including DNA testing and a recusal by Tetens’ office, have contributed to the delay in Weiss’ case.

The backlog in the DA’s office has been many years in the making.

The county’s felony case load ballooned through the two terms of DA Abel Reyna, plateaued through 2019 in the first year of Barry Johnson’s term, then spiked dramatically as the pandemic threw a wrench into the criminal justice system. The pace of new felony cases entering the system has remained essentially steady since shortly before Reyna took office in 2011: about 180 to 190 a month.

Tetens said his office is attacking the heap of cases on multiple fronts: prioritizing the oldest and most violent cases for trial, working out plea deals, starting a case intake unit to ensure new cases and inherited ones are charged properly, and improving cooperation between the DA’s office and area law enforcement agencies.

“We had a number of ideas for ways to reduce the backlog during the campaign. … We have implemented all of them,” Tetens said.

Among the older cases cleared so far in Tetens’ term was Quest Jones, who was jailed in February 2019, shortly after the fatal shooting of Sherrell Carter in Waco. He was convicted of murder after a trial in late April.

Tetens has also struck about 600 plea deals since taking office.

Those include the case of Samuel Martin Angerman, who police charged with two felony cases in October after he was accused of choking his wife and using a gun to threaten a neighbor who intervened. The DA office’s case intake unit concluded the charges were too severe and allowed him to plead to Class A misdemeanor charges of deadly conduct and to serve two years of probation.

Tetens acknowledged that he felt overwhelmed with murder cases when he started as DA.

“We had 60 defendants charged with murder,” Tetens said. “That does not mean 60 murder victims. Some cases have three or four defendants charged with a single victim.”

He tasked First Assistant DA Ryan Calvert to review all the murder cases and make sure the evidence, witnesses and investigators are available and that the facts of the case support the charge.

Calvert’s review of the May 2020 death of 2-year-old Frankie Gonzalez led the boy’s mother to accept a 50-year prison sentence and a guilty plea to injury to a child causing death. Laura Jane Villalon falsely reported the boy missing, leading to a frantic overnight search of Cameron Park before she confessed to dumping the boy’s body, which showed signs of multiple injuries.

Calvert said he could prove Villalon caused the Frankie’s fatal injuries, but not her intent, as the original capital murder charge would require.

Last month, the office won a capital murder conviction and life prison sentence against Zamar Kirven, 23, of Mart, in the April 2021 shooting deaths of Jacob Ybarra, 20, and Sabion Kubitza, 22.

Meanwhile, the capital murder case of Christopher Weiss is expected to be tried in McLennan County late this year or early next year but with a prosecutor from Dallas County.

Tetens recused his office because his former law partner had handled Weiss’ divorce, and it took months of searching before the Dallas prosecutor, Scott Wells, was secured for the case.

The extensive testing and evidence collection required for a capital trial, including DNA testing, also delayed the trial, said Weiss’ attorneys, Walter Reaves Jr. and Russ Hunt.

Even in less high profile cases, simple procedural and scheduling delays can add up, defense attorney Seth Sutton said.

One of Sutton’s clients, Fernando Rey Torres, had been under a first-degree felony sexual assault of a child indictment from September 2017 until May, when a jury acquitted him of the charge. Torres had been out on bail while awaiting trial, but he was forbidden to see his son except in supervised visits.

When his trial was set to start in January 2022, witnesses caught COVID-19, delaying the proceeding. Other times, the court would delay Torres’ trial in favor of those who had been in jail for long periods. Once, when a slot suddenly opened for Torres’ case, Sutton was out on business in another county.

Still, Sutton credits Tetens for a personal hands-on approach to moving cases along.

“More than once in the few months since he took office, Josh has called me personally and asked what can be done to move cases,” Sutton said. “I’ve been practicing law for 20 years, and I never had a DA call me like that.”

Of some 7,700 pending felony or misdemeanor criminal cases in the county, about 1,100 defendants are in McLennan County Jail. Some of the other defendants are free on bond, some are wanted, some are in custody elsewhere and some are being evaluated or treated for mental to stand trial.

For those on bail, bond conditions can include ignition interlocks for DWI defendants, GPS trackers for the most serious felonies, and limits on contact with witnesses or alleged victims in cases involving violence.

Associate Judge Virgil Bain serves as the main jail magistrate, arraigning and setting bail for suspects shortly after their arrest. He said law enforcement will issue warrants and make arrests if they are aware of a defendant violating conditions of their bond.

“But really for most defendants on bond, it’s the bail bonds company who keeps track of them,” Bain said.

On top of rules set by judges, bail bonds companies’ rules for their defendants on bail usually include making a monthly payment, making a weekly check-in, travel-notice requirements and above all, making all court appearances.

Failure to follow the bond company’s rules may result in bond being pulled even if the DA has not filed a revocation motion, case records show.

Compared to the 3,491 felony cases pending in McLennan County, the comparably sized Smith County has about 2,000, pending felony cases, Smith County DA Jacob Putman said.

Smith County has 233,479 residents compared to McLennan County’s 260,000, meaning that this county has nearly twice the pending felony cases per capita.

Like McLennan County, Smith County is still dealing with the spike in cases during a pandemic, Putman said. Before the pandemic, Smith County typically had 1,200 to 1,300 pending felony cases, he said.

“In 2020, we hit around 2,200 pending felonies and by the end of 2021, we were up to 2,300,” Putman said. “Now we’re back down to 2,000.”

The number of pending felony cases in McLennan County hit a pre-pandemic high of 3,186 under DA Abel Reyna in September 2015, up from 1,200 when he took office in 2011, replacing John Segrest. The felony case load stood at about 3,000 when Barry Johnson Took office in 2019 and held relatively steady for about a year, when the pandemic threw a wrench into court operations, with the backlog peaking at more than 4,000.

Reyna said the number of active cases ticked up during his term because he set a high standard for plea deals.

“When I took office it was known by defendants and their attorneys that if they held out for trial, they would get a really low deal,” Reyna said.

It wasn’t uncommon for a plea offer with a double-digit sentence to drop to less than 10 years, the week of trial, said Reyna, who was a defense attorney during Segrest’s tenure.

He said for the first few months of his own first term he resolved many fewer cases by plea deal than is typical in DA’s offices across the country. In Texas, DAs typically resolve about 90% of cases with a plea deal.

“I took cases to trial so that the citizens of the county serving as members of juries could set the punishments,” Reyna said.

Then after a few months, he said he allowed his prosecutors to resume a normal flow of plea deals and trials. But he required any prosecutor offering less than 15 years on a serious violent felony to get approval from himself, his first assistant or another top prosecutor.

Sutton, the defense attorney, recalls that during the Reyna years, defendants tended to balk at the DA’s plea deals, and the number of pending cases slowly mounted.

Former DA Barry Johnson, who succeeded Reyna, said the pandemic reversed progress his office made on the backlog. State judicial officials suspended trials starting March 13, 2020, allowing only virtual pre-trial proceedings.

Trials resumed in May 2021 in McLennan County on a limited basis of one per week, with COVID-19 protective measures.

“COVID really slowed us down,” Johnson said. “We couldn’t really start moving cases again until the courthouse opened back up in 2022.”

Data from the Texas Office of Court Administration shows Johnson’s office worked through cases at a steady rate before the pandemic, with a low of around 185 in February 2019 and high of 359 in October 2019.

However, data from the same agency shows a rapid increase during Johnson’s term of “inactive” cases, a trend that started in Reyna’s second term. Cases are considered inactive when the defendant is unavailable for court proceedings. Factors could include having a warrant and being at large, being jailed in another jurisdiction, or mental incompetency.

Johnson said he was focused on active cases and did not know what caused the spike in the inactive numbers.

In a phone interview Monday, Tetens said he has inactive cases in mind as well as he chips away at the backlog.

“Our office is working with the courts and the defense bar to move cases more efficiently, and that includes intentionally reviewing older cases,” Tetens said. “Some of these include defendants in out of county jails, hospitals, and even other countries. Each case is reviewed independently with an emphasis on violent offenders, and we hope to continue to reduce the backlog.”