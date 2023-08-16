The defense in the murder-for-hire trial of a Waco attorney on Wednesday cross-examined an undercover detective, highlighting that the detective often initiated contacts and discussions about the alleged plot.

The detective’s May 2020 recordings and accounts of the events dominated the first two days of testimony in the trial of Seth Sutton in Waco’s 19th State District Court before Visiting Judge Roy Sparkman. The detective also discussed photos of the money he said Sutton paid him to buy a handgun to carry out the murder.

Prosecutors say Sutton tried to hire the detective to kill Marcus Beaudin, who was later indicted on an attempted indecency with a child charge involving a family member of Sutton’s. Beaudin’s ex-wife, Chelsea Tijerina, who died in a motorcycle crash in Hays County in 2021, also was part of the recorded discussions and was arrested along with Sutton in 2020 on a first-degree felony charge of solicitation of murder.

The Tribune-Herald is withholding the undercover detective’s name to protect his identity for future investigations.

Sutton’s defense attorney, Clint Broden, of Dallas, told the jury Wednesday that in nearly every recording, the detective and not Sutton first brings up Beaudin. Broden also said no recording exists of their discussion May 14, 2020, when the detective reported Sutton first told him of his desire to kill Beaudin. In a pretrial motion in 2021, Broden said the detective took advantage of Sutton’s “fantasies about how he might kill” Beaudin, effectively arguing the detective had entrapped Sutton in the plot.

The detective did not record the May 14, 2020, conversation because his supervisor three days earlier had pulled him off of his undercover investigation of Sutton’s motorcycle club, the Red Mouse Cult. The detective told Broden he did not recall whether he was told in the office or over the phone on May 11, 2020, that he was ordered to suspend the investigation.

The detective testified Tuesday he had continued over the next few days to have contact with the club in violation of police policy, and was made a full member of the club on May 13. He again received support from the department to continue the investigation after he reported Sutton had told him May 14 about three ways he could kill Beaudin. He said he also received verbal counseling about why he should not have continued to conduct undercover work without a radio, recording device or other support.

Under Broden’s questioning the detective said he, not Sutton, called or texted first on May 17, May 20, May 21 and May 22, each day the detective and Sutton had contact after Sutton’s first mention of killing Beaudin.

The detective said it was his idea to go to the back patio of the Red Mouse Cult clubhouse on May 20 and that he, not Sutton, first brought up Beaudin.

“Did you tell Seth Sutton not to discuss killing Beaudin with the men who were his brothers who loved him, the other patched members of the Red Mouse Cult, but only with you, who were pretending to be his brother, because you were worried they would tell him it was a crazy idea?” Broden asked the detective.

The detective said he had tactical reasons to tell Sutton not to discuss killing Beaudin with anyone else.

Broden asked the detective why he told Sutton it was a bad idea to have Sutton’s wife invite Beaudin over so that Sutton could shoot Beaudin and claim he was attempting to assault Katie.

“Did you tell Seth Sutton that was a bad idea because (his wife) would tell him to let (his family member) have her day in court?” Broden asked the detective.

The detective said he had a tactical reason to tell Sutton not to bring anyone else into the plot.

Broden asked the detective if he brought up the idea of buying another gun, after Sutton told him he had bought one himself, because he wanted Sutton to pay him money.

The detective said he was playing a role when he told Sutton it was a bad idea to use a gun Sutton had bought from a dealer, who would have the background check paperwork associating Sutton’s name with the gun’s serial number.

In earlier testimony Wednesday, lead prosecutor Patrick Sloane, from the Texas Attorney General’s office in Austin, asked the detective how much Sutton had paid him to buy a handgun with which to shoot Beaudin.

The detective told Sloane that Sutton paid him $300 for the gun, $40 for gas and ammunition and another $50 so that “his dude,” who he told Sutton would sell him the gun, could make $100 on the deal.

Sutton’s trial is set to continue Thursday morning.