On the third day of testimony in a Waco murder trial Wednesday, the defendant's attorney's called one witness and cross examined a detective who investigated the July 2020 killing.

Courtney O'Neil Washington, 29, of Waco, is on trial this week Waco's 19th State District Court in the July 13, 2020, shooting of death of Larry Bryant Jr., 50, at Bryant’s garage apartment in the 2600 block of Sanger Avenue.

Defense attorney Nora Farah called one witness for Washington's defense: Jujuan Mantrel Johnson. Johnson entered the courtroom in a McLennan County Jail jumpsuit with hand and foot restraints because he has been held on $1,500 bail in the jail since May 12 on a Class A misdemeanor charge of evading arrest. Washington did not take the stand in his own defense.

Johnson said he had been at the apartment for 10 or 20 minutes around midnight but was not at the apartment when Bryant was shot at about 5 a.m., did not see the shooting and did not know Washington at that time. Johnson said he saw Bryant, Rolanda Bridgewater and Corey Walker at the apartment.

He said he was outside his own apartment about two blocks away later that night when he heard five or six loud pops he thought might have been fireworks.

Earlier, Farah asked Waco police Sgt. Sam Key why police had not tracked down people who had been at the apartment earlier in the night of the shooting. Key said police had interviewed everyone who was there at the time of the shooting.

She also asked Key about shell casings found on the far side of the room from where Bryant was found dead and about 12 feet from the entry door where Bridgewater had testified she saw Washington shoot Bryant. Key said shell casings roll and bounce around after being ejected from a semiautomatic handgun.

“Tell us about the pistol barrel found at Courtney Washington’s apartment,” Farah asked Key.

Key said the barrel was not the one used to shoot Bryant. Farah asked him about ammunition found with the barrel.

The ammunition found in Washington’s apartment matched the caliber of the rounds that shot Bryant, but not the manufacturer, Key said.

Farah asked if ammunition comes in box from one manufacturer in one caliber.

“It does if you buy it from a store,” Key said.

Farah also asked Key about the search in and around the apartment for the firearm used to shoot Bryant, and about two backpacks that were not collected into evidence.

Key said two backpacks had not been checked that night because of bees buzzing around them.

In response to a question from Farah, Key said Washington's hands were not checked for gunshot residue, while others at the apartment were, because police did not make contact with Washington until 12 hours after the initial call about the shooting, outside the four-hour window when the tests can be conducted.

In earlier testimony, McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Will Hix called Corey Walker, who lived in the garage apartment where Bryant died and saw the shooting.

Walker told the jury he had not used any intoxicating drugs that night, and that she shooting came as a surprise since no one had argued in the time he had been awake.

Walker said the shooter had the same height and build as Washington, but even from eight feet away, he could not clearly see the shooter’s face.

Farah asked Walker why he did not tell the police about seeing the shooting when they first asked him. He said the loud noise and violence had shocked him and it took him a while to understand what he had seen.

After police finished processing the scene of the shooting they found him in an alley less than a block away and he went to the police station to be interviewed.